BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,627,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.04% of Boston Properties worth $1,254,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 268.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 56,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3,859.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 83,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

