BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 65,996 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.66% of The Cooper Companies worth $1,377,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $340.70 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $371.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.