BMO Capital Markets Raises Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $145.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.