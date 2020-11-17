BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of MANU opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $613.68 million, a P/E ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is -180.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 29.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 10.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 7.8% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

