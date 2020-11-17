BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.02, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,997 shares of company stock valued at $34,601,625. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.