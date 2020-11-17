Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,838.52.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,109.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,765.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,706.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

