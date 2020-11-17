Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.07%.

In other news, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,470.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,350 shares of company stock worth $109,569. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

