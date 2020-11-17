Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Down 77.9% in October

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BCAUY opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

BCAUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

