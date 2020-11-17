Brokerages Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.39. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Air Lease by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.