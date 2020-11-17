Brokerages Expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolyPid.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

Further Reading: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.