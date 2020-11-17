Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$41.93

Shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$38.75 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

BLX stock opened at C$38.48 on Friday. Boralex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.91 and a 1 year high of C$43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,241.29.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

