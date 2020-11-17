Brokerages Set Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Target Price at $7.00

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $51,923.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Venus Concept by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

