Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

