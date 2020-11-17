Canaccord Genuity Increases Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$12.75

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.35.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) stock opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$19.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.90. The firm has a market cap of $880.89 million and a PE ratio of -190.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,356.52%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

