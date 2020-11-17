Canaccord Genuity Raises CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Price Target to $23.00

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CIFAF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of CIFAF stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

