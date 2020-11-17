Canaccord Genuity Raises Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $53.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

STOK stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.23. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $62,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $255,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

