Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CSPR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.
Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.
Casper Sleep Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.