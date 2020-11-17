Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSPR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 640.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 279.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

