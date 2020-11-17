CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $181,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CBIZ by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 950.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 37.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.