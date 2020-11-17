CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, September 7th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

