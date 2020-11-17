Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lowered to Sell at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

CDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.03.

CDEV opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 6.59. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 4,642,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

