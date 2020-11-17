Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Cerner were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

