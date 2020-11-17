CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Atb Cap Markets

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEU. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.97. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons purchased 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,807.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 41,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,836.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 126,845 shares of company stock worth $97,182.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

