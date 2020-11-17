Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at TD Securities

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Champion Iron in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Champion Iron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPRF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

