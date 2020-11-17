Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,607 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 206,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE CNX opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

