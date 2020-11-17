Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

