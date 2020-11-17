Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $215,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $573.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.75 and a 200 day moving average of $458.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $577.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $495.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.69.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total transaction of $4,183,646.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $67,638,766 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.