Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $19,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $7,136,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $3,825,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.03. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

