Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,747 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SP Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $862,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,074,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26.

