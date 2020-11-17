Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,486 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,398,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

