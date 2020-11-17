Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $122.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,507,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $28,933.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,804 shares of company stock valued at $30,104,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -282.56 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

