Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $107.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

