Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 76.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 54.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 18.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 10.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 143,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

GERN stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.60. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GERN shares. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

