Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 345,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

