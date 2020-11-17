CIBC Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to $27.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CWYUF stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.