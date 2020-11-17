CIBC Trims Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price to $20.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $11.07 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

