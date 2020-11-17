Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Upgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

CPXGF opened at $5.70 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

