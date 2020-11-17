CLSA Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.79.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 372.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 682.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.