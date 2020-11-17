CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCMP. ValuEngine raised CMC Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CL King increased their price target on CMC Materials from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised CMC Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.78.

CCMP opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.23. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 10.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 67.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 7,227.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 11.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

