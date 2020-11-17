CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,983,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 134,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $168.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.72 and its 200-day moving average is $170.34. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,913. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

