Commerce Bank Acquires 22,830 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.93.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Seagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.12.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $1,042,916.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,888 shares of company stock worth $21,652,274. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

