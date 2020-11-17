Commerce Bank Acquires 3,824 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,368 shares of company stock worth $282,071. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

