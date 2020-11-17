Commerce Bank Acquires 45,312 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 860.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 381.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 376.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 66,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 496.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

LDOS opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

