Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $345.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $362.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.84 and its 200 day moving average is $270.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

