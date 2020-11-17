Commerce Bank Buys 5,760 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,116 shares of company stock worth $983,565. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.29.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

