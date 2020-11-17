Commerce Bank Buys New Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Dropbox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dropbox by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,891 shares of company stock worth $774,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.