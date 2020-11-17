Commerce Bank Buys New Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Dropbox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dropbox by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DBX opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.
In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,891 shares of company stock worth $774,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.
