Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Penumbra worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 14.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Penumbra by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock opened at $262.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.18 and its 200 day moving average is $203.10. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $2,121,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $1,063,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,959 shares of company stock worth $7,201,362 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.