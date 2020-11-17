Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,314 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Genpact worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,002,000 after buying an additional 232,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,983,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,525,000 after buying an additional 894,326 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,774,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Genpact by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,025,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,014,000 after buying an additional 639,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

