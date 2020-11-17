Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,109.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,128.02. The company has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,765.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,706.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,838.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

