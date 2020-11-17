Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $248.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average of $230.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.