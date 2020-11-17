Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Bio-Techne worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $302.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.53. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $316.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 7,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.05, for a total value of $2,269,406.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,895.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,082 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.